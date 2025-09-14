AHH...FREAK OUT! Nationwide tour returns to East Grinstead

Get ready to boogie, East Grinstead! The UK’s premier live disco revival show, AHH... FREAK OUT!, is set to spark a dazzling disco revolution.

Disco isn’t just making a comeback, it’s roaring into the spotlight. With its high-energy celebration of legendary artists like Chic, Sister Sledge, and Earth, Wind & Fire, audiences are craving feel-good live music and unforgettable experiences.

Featuring a powerhouse lineup of the UK’s top professional musicians and vocalists, dazzling costumes, and Studio 54-inspired choreography, this show brings the glitz, glamour, and groove of the 70s back to life with breathtaking authenticity.

“We’re not just reviving the music; we’re recreating an era,” says Tom Bayliss, the show’s producer. “This tour is about letting loose, embracing joy, and experiencing the magic of disco all over again. From the second the lights dim, audiences will be transported to a world of rhythm, celebration, and sheer excitement.”

Tom Bayliss - Producer of 'Ahh...Freak Out!'

As one of the fastest-growing live music sensations in the UK, AHH... FREAK OUT! is more than just a concert, it’s an immersive party that invites fans to dress up, hit the dance floor, and relive the timeless soundtrack of the 70s live on stage.

Catch the Groove: The tour lands at the Chequer Mead Theatre, East Grinstead on Friday 17th October 2025. With tickets almost sold out, fans are encouraged to secure their spot early.

For full tour dates, ticket information, and behind-the-scenes updates, visit the official AHH... FREAK OUT! website at www.ahhfreakout.co.uk and follow them on social media.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of the disco revival that’s taking the UK by storm.