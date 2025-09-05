AirACES present "Air Miss" and "The Royal Flying Doctor Service".

Two talks, the first by Mrs Jo Laurie, the second by Sqn Ldr Graham Laurie MVO RAF (Ret'd) will take place on Monday 22nd September 2025 at Boxgrove Village Hall, The Street, Boxgrove, Chichester,PO18 0EE at 6.45 pm for 7.30 pm start. The entrance fee for AirACES members is £5 and non-members £10.

Mrs. Jo Laurie, who was a BA stewardess for many years, will share some tales from her experiences during the time she traveled to many places around the world.

The second talk by Sqn Ldr Graham Laurie, who was selected to pilot the aircraft used to fly members of the Royal Family, will show how apparently unrelated items, such as an Australian Lieutenant seeing a French doctor fly to a patient in a remote area, then writing to a Presbyterian Minister back home, and an Australian $20 note, can be linked together. Graham will trace the story from these humble beginnings to the Royal Flying Doctor Service of today.