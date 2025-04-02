AirACES present "An Introduction to the Pipistrel Velis Electro Aircraft and its Role in the Decarbonisation of Pilot Training".
Kerry Wilmot will explain a new concept in aviation. Electric aviation is on many aviators' minds as something that will probably become the norm over the next decade.
She will introduce us to the fully electric Pipistrel Velis Electro aircraft, the world's first aircraft with UK CAA type certification, which is powered entirely by electric propulsion.
Kerry will explain how NeboAir has a mission to advance the decarbonisation of pilot training and experience flights while supporting sustainable aviation in the UK with the introduction of the Velis Electro Flying Schools and Clubs.
AirACES is an aviation talk society, providing its members with regular talks given by experts in many different fields related to the world of aviation.
For further information about AirACES, please see www.airaces.org .uk or call 07423 670703