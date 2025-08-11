AirACES present 'Flying the Vulcan-A personal perspective'
Flying higher than airliners at nearly the speed of sound, maneuvering at five times the force of gravity, and under radar at heights lower than a church tower, Sqn Ldr Joe Marsden, burning 1,000 gallons of fuel per hour in iconic "V" bombers, flew through nuclear fallout.
He has a wealth of facts and anecdotes of his 29 years in the RAF during the Cold War. His talk will concentrate on the Vulcan, illustrated by photographs and film clips to show its capabilities.
Joe will briefly cover the history of the Vulcan, but mainly talk about the personal aspects of flying this famous aircraft. He will cover the responsibilities of the crew members and the preparation of the various roles in which he was involved, without missing the more lighthearted aspects of the job, in a journey which took him from Cyprus to test the Russian response. In all, Sqn Ldr Marsden flew 34 different Vulcan aircraft.
AirAces is an aviation talk society, providing its members with regular talks given by experts in many different fields related to aviation.
Entrance fee members £5, non-members £10. Doors open 6.45pm, no pre-booking, no reserved seating.