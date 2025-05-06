AirACES present talk on Artificial Intelligence, Autonomous Weapons Systems and the iFuture of Air Warfare

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A talk given by Professor Peter Lee on Monday 19th May 2025 at Boxgrove Village Hall, Boxgrove, Chichester, PO18 0EE at 6.45 pm for a 7.30 pm start. Members £5, Non-members £10. Doors open at 6.45 pm no pre-booking, no reserved seating.

Leading expert on the subject, Professor Peter Lee is returning to AirACES to talk about the changing face of modern warfare. Increasing automation and autonomy in both armed Autonomous Weapons Systems and off-the-shelf commercial drones are changing how air power is used in war and non-conventional military operations.

With reference to Russia / Ukraine and Isreal /Hamas /Hezbollah, this presentation will reflect on key developments in recent years: technological advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomy, the realpolitik that is shaping autonomous drone developmental use and how levels of autonomy shift political and military risk, and the ethical considerations involved.