AirACES present talk on Artificial Intelligence, Autonomous Weapons Systems and the iFuture of Air Warfare
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Leading expert on the subject, Professor Peter Lee is returning to AirACES to talk about the changing face of modern warfare. Increasing automation and autonomy in both armed Autonomous Weapons Systems and off-the-shelf commercial drones are changing how air power is used in war and non-conventional military operations.
With reference to Russia / Ukraine and Isreal /Hamas /Hezbollah, this presentation will reflect on key developments in recent years: technological advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomy, the realpolitik that is shaping autonomous drone developmental use and how levels of autonomy shift political and military risk, and the ethical considerations involved.