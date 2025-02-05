AirACES present talk on "Controlling 9/11 - US Air Traffic Control on this tragic day"".

A talk by Mr Phil Holt on Monday, 24th February 2025 at Boxgrove Village Hall, Boxgrove, Chichester, PO18 0EE at 6.45pm for 7.30pm start.

It was a day that changed the world forever. Everyone will remember what he or she was doing when they heard of the attacks on New York and Wahington DC.

Phil Holt was an Air Traffic Controller for nearly 40 years and was on duty on 11th September 2001. In this fascinating presentation, Phil will tell the story of his colleagues at the Boston, New York, Washington DC, and Cleveland Air Traffic Centres.

Phil's experience as a controller, instructor, examiner, and human factors specialist, gives an unprecedented insight into the most fraught 4 hours in the history of Air Traffic Control.

AirACES is an aviation talk society, providing its members with regular talks, given by experts in many different fields related to the world of aviation.

The fee for members £5, non-members £10 and under 16s FREE. Doors open at 6.45pm, no pre-booking, no reserved seating.

For further information about AirACES, please see www.siraces.ord.uk or call David Batcock on 07502 400657

