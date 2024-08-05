AirACES present "The British Airliner Collection at Duxford"
The British Airliner Collection is the world's premier collection of post-WW2 British civil airliners and illustrates the unique contribution of British designers and manufacturers to the development of commercial aviation.
Several aircraft types in this collection were world "firsts", and two are the only known surviving examples of their type.
The collection began in 1974, with the arrival of a Comet 4, which in 1958, was the aircraft that made the first scheduled Eastbound transatlantic crossing by a jet airliner.
The collection has grown to 13 aircraft, including Concorde 101.
AirACES is an aviation talk society, providing its members with regular talks, given by experts in many fields related to the world of aviation.
For further information about AirACES, please see www.airaces.org.uk or call David Batcock on 07502 400657
