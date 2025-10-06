AirACES present "The Duxford B17G & the 8th May 1944 Mission to Berlin".
The US Eighth Army Air Force first visited Berlin in strength on 6th March 1944, although the 95th Bomb Group had famously penetrated the airspace above Berlin on 4th March, despite the weather recall that went out. RAF Bomber Command had already had a crack at the "Big City" and now it was the Americans' turn to find out just what a tough target it was. Arthur Harris dispatched 19 major nighttime raids to the Reich capital between August 1943 and March 1944. It cost his Command six hundred heavy bombers and their crews. Would the Eighth's heavies fare better in daylight? The first mission cost Doolittle 69 of his heavy bombers, so on the face of it nothing had changed. On the 8th May 1944, another mission to Berlin was planned, and amongst the attacking aircraft was B17G 238133 "Reluctant Dragon" of the 96th Bomb Group.
AirACES is an aviation talk society, providing its members with regular talks given by experts in many different fields related to the world of aviation.
Members £5, Non-members £10 and under 16s Free. Doors open at 6.45 pm, no pre-booking, no reserved seating.
For further information about AirACES, please see www.airaces.org.uk. Email [email protected] or call AirACES on 07423 670703.