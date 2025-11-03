Aladdin returns: A magical Christmas spectacular in Peacehaven
Step into a world of wonder as Aladdin, the lovable street urchin, embarks on a journey packed with love, intrigue, and side-splitting comedy. With a cast of unforgettable characters, toe-tapping songs, and dazzling performances, this family-friendly pantomime promises festive fun for everyone.
Peacehaven, near Brighton – This Christmas, get ready for a whirlwind of magic, laughter, and adventure as the Peacehaven Players proudly present the timeless pantomime, Aladdin!
Director Tony Garwood shares the excitement:
Show Details:
- Venue: Community House, Peacehaven (formerly part of The Meridian Centre)
- Accessibility: Fully accessible venue with ample parking
- Dates: Thursday 4th December 7pm. Friday 5th December 7pm. Saturday 6th December 2pm and 6pm.
- Tickets:
- Adults: £13.50
- Children: £12.50
- Seniors: £13
- Family of 3: £37.50
- Family of 4: £50
- Groups (10+): £12.50 per person
- Carer: £6.75 (must be booked with at least one Adult, Senior, or Child ticket)
Why you can’t miss it:
- A dozen fantastic songs to stir your emotions and get your feet tapping
- Imaginative projected scenery and video effects to bring the story to life
- A magical experience for all ages!
Book your tickets today:
- Online: www.peacehavenplayers.co.uk
- By phone: 0333 666 3366
- In person: Peacehaven Information Office, Telscombe Civic Centre
- Direct booking: www.ticketsource.co.uk/peacehavenplayers
For more information: Email: ThePlayers@PeacehavenPlayers.
Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of Aladdin this Christmas – book now and join us for an unforgettable festive adventure!