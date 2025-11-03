Aladdin returns: A magical Christmas spectacular in Peacehaven

By Tony G
Contributor
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 15:15 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2025, 11:20 GMT
Aladdin cast ready for actionplaceholder image
Aladdin cast ready for action
Step into a world of wonder as Aladdin, the lovable street urchin, embarks on a journey packed with love, intrigue, and side-splitting comedy. With a cast of unforgettable characters, toe-tapping songs, and dazzling performances, this family-friendly pantomime promises festive fun for everyone.

Peacehaven, near Brighton – This Christmas, get ready for a whirlwind of magic, laughter, and adventure as the Peacehaven Players proudly present the timeless pantomime, Aladdin!

Director Tony Garwood shares the excitement:

Show Details:

  • Venue: Community House, Peacehaven (formerly part of The Meridian Centre)
  • Accessibility: Fully accessible venue with ample parking
  • Dates: Thursday 4th December 7pm. Friday 5th December 7pm. Saturday 6th December 2pm and 6pm.
  • Tickets:
  • Adults: £13.50
  • Children: £12.50
  • Seniors: £13
  • Family of 3: £37.50
  • Family of 4: £50
  • Groups (10+): £12.50 per person
  • Carer: £6.75 (must be booked with at least one Adult, Senior, or Child ticket)

Why you can’t miss it:

  • A dozen fantastic songs to stir your emotions and get your feet tapping
  • Imaginative projected scenery and video effects to bring the story to life
  • A magical experience for all ages!

Book your tickets today:

  • Online: www.peacehavenplayers.co.uk
  • By phone: 0333 666 3366
  • In person: Peacehaven Information Office, Telscombe Civic Centre
  • Direct booking: www.ticketsource.co.uk/peacehavenplayers

For more information: Email: ThePlayers@PeacehavenPlayers.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of Aladdin this Christmas – book now and join us for an unforgettable festive adventure!

