Aladdin returns: A magical Christmas spectacular in Peacehaven

Aladdin cast ready for action

Step into a world of wonder as Aladdin, the lovable street urchin, embarks on a journey packed with love, intrigue, and side-splitting comedy. With a cast of unforgettable characters, toe-tapping songs, and dazzling performances, this family-friendly pantomime promises festive fun for everyone.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peacehaven, near Brighton – This Christmas, get ready for a whirlwind of magic, laughter, and adventure as the Peacehaven Players proudly present the timeless pantomime, Aladdin!

Director Tony Garwood shares the excitement:

Show Details:

Venue: Community House, Peacehaven (formerly part of The Meridian Centre)

Community House, Peacehaven (formerly part of The Meridian Centre) Accessibility: Fully accessible venue with ample parking

Fully accessible venue with ample parking Dates: Thursday 4th December 7pm. Friday 5th December 7pm. Saturday 6th December 2pm and 6pm.

Thursday 4th December 7pm. Friday 5th December 7pm. Saturday 6th December 2pm and 6pm. Tickets:

Adults: £13.50

Children: £12.50

Seniors: £13

Family of 3: £37.50

Family of 4: £50

Groups (10+): £12.50 per person

Carer: £6.75 (must be booked with at least one Adult, Senior, or Child ticket)

Why you can’t miss it:

A dozen fantastic songs to stir your emotions and get your feet tapping

Imaginative projected scenery and video effects to bring the story to life

A magical experience for all ages!

Book your tickets today:

Online: www.peacehavenplayers.co.uk

By phone: 0333 666 3366

In person: Peacehaven Information Office, Telscombe Civic Centre

Direct booking: www.ticketsource.co.uk/peacehavenplayers

For more information: Email: ThePlayers@PeacehavenPlayers.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of Aladdin this Christmas – book now and join us for an unforgettable festive adventure!