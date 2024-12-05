Aladdin - the panto you've wished for at The Royal Hippodrome

The Royal Hippodrome's GENIE-US pantomime adventure Aladdin opens next week!

Eastbourne's affordable family pantomime is almost here!

The Royal Hippodrome will take you on a magical journey of adventure in this laugh-a-minute extravaganza with stunning sets, musical hits, fabulous costumes, special effects and of course a magic carpet!

Back by popular demand are Luke Roberts and Paul Leno in true Hippodrome style with heaps of panto merriment and laughter alongside everything you have come to love and expect from their pantos.

The magical cast of Aladdin

Will Aladdin save the day? Will he marry the beautiful Princess Jasmine? Will the Genie be freed? There’s only one way to find out.

Book your tickets today for the most magical pantomime the Hippodrome has ever seen. Box Office 01323 802020 or book online: https://royalhippodrome.com/event/aladdin/

Opening weekend: All tickets £12 (Friday 13th, Saturday 14th December)

Prime time: Full Price £15, Concession £13, Family Ticket £50 (Sunday 15th, Tuesday 17th, Wednesday 18th, Friday 20th December)

Peak time: Full Price £18.50, Concession £16.50, Family Ticket £65 (Saturday 21st December – Friday 3rd January)

Adult performance 18+: All Tickets £20 (Thursday 19th December - ALMOST SOLD OUT!)

Relaxed performance: (Friday 27th December 11am) Elements of the production are adapted to reduce anxiety or stress. This performance welcomes those who would like to see the show in a less formal atmosphere, including (but not limited to) those who experience sensory overload, people with a learning disability and parents with very young children.