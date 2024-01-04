Aladdin's lamp lights up Burgess Hill

Burgess Hill Theatre Club's 57th annual Pantomime is lighting up the town this month, thanks to its latest production of Aladdin. With seven shows to choose from - between the 13th and 20th January - there are plenty of chances to blow away those winter cobwebs with some traditional family fun!

Burgess Hill Theatre Club has been producing annual Pantomimes in the town since 1966. This year's production of Aladdin has been written, produced and directed by Suzi Allan, and features all the characters you'd expect: plucky Aladdin; wicked Abanazar; the beautiful Princess; and the charismatic Genie!

Back at The Burgess Hill Academy for the second year, the Theatre Club is excited to be sharing Aladdin with local families for the seventh time in its history. Performances are on Saturday 13th January (4pm and 8pm); Sunday 14th January (12pm and 4pm); Friday 19th January (7.30pm) and Saturday 20th January (4pm and 8pm).

Tickets are available from Ticketsource.co.uk/burgess-hill-theatre-club, and cost just £15 (plus booking fee), with a discount for famillies of four.