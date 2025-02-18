Alan Davie | The Artist Brighton Forgot | Exhibition

When you ask locals of Brighton about Alan Davie, you'd be surprised not only by how many people knew him and studied under him, but by the fond stories they have to tell. Once a celebrated figure in the 1960s art world, Davie was a pioneering abstract expressionist whose influence reached far beyond his own work. Yet despite his impact, his name has faded from public recognition—until now. Artists were the celebrities of the '60s, and Alan Davie was one of them. But beyond his artistic fame, he was deeply passionate about teaching and spent years as a lecturer at Brighton University.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recently, original student pamphlets from his classes have surfaced, and former students have been flocking to Indelible Fine Art to reminisce about the man who shaped their creative journeys. Now, on February 28th at 6 PM, Indelible Fine Art will bring together collectors, former students, and members of Davie’s hometown in Hertford for a landmark exhibition celebrating his work and enduring influence.

Following his passing in 2014, Davie’s name was largely forgotten in Britain as expressionism fell out of fashion. His students moved on with their lives, carrying his impact with them but without a space to honour his legacy. Now, as conversations about his work resurface, the art community is coming together to remember, appreciate, and be inspired by him once more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Modern society has lost touch with the otherworldly, the myths and spiritual forces that once gave us purpose. But Davie never lost sight of 'the mystery of life.' He dedicated his life to learning, searching for enlightenment, and his paintings became a portal to that pursuit. He left his mark—on his village, on the places he travelled, on the people he met, and most profoundly, on canvas. His paintings pulse with the energy of someone who lived, who searched, who truly saw. Now, it's time for us to see him." – Kitty Smith, Manager at Indelible Fine Art.

Alan Davie Canvas Wall

The exhibition will feature rare and sought-after pieces, including works never before seen in Brighton, offering collectors, curators, and admirers a chance to engage with Davie’s profound artistic legacy.

Exhibition Details:

Location: Indelible Fine Art, 9-10 Jew Street, Brighton, BN1 1UT

Dates: February 28th – March 7th

Alan Davie 'Serpent With A Magic Tree' (1969)

Opening Night: Friday February 28th, 6 PM – RSVP required

Admission: Free

Live Jazz by Mimi Rose