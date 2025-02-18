Alan Davie | The Artist Brighton Forgot | Exhibition
Recently, original student pamphlets from his classes have surfaced, and former students have been flocking to Indelible Fine Art to reminisce about the man who shaped their creative journeys. Now, on February 28th at 6 PM, Indelible Fine Art will bring together collectors, former students, and members of Davie’s hometown in Hertford for a landmark exhibition celebrating his work and enduring influence.
Following his passing in 2014, Davie’s name was largely forgotten in Britain as expressionism fell out of fashion. His students moved on with their lives, carrying his impact with them but without a space to honour his legacy. Now, as conversations about his work resurface, the art community is coming together to remember, appreciate, and be inspired by him once more.
"Modern society has lost touch with the otherworldly, the myths and spiritual forces that once gave us purpose. But Davie never lost sight of 'the mystery of life.' He dedicated his life to learning, searching for enlightenment, and his paintings became a portal to that pursuit. He left his mark—on his village, on the places he travelled, on the people he met, and most profoundly, on canvas. His paintings pulse with the energy of someone who lived, who searched, who truly saw. Now, it's time for us to see him." – Kitty Smith, Manager at Indelible Fine Art.
The exhibition will feature rare and sought-after pieces, including works never before seen in Brighton, offering collectors, curators, and admirers a chance to engage with Davie’s profound artistic legacy.
Exhibition Details:
Location: Indelible Fine Art, 9-10 Jew Street, Brighton, BN1 1UT
Dates: February 28th – March 7th
Opening Night: Friday February 28th, 6 PM – RSVP required
Admission: Free
Live Jazz by Mimi Rose