Alexander Boldachev's Eastbourne debut with the London Philharmonic Orchestra to feature world premiere cadenza

By Evgeniya Beldyugina
Contributor
Published 18th Feb 2025, 14:58 BST
Updated 18th Feb 2025, 15:24 BST

Swiss-Russian harpist, composer, and educator Alexander Boldachev will make his much-anticipated debut with the London Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) on February 23, 2025, at the Congress Theatre in Eastbourne.

This concert will feature the world premiere of Boldachev’s original cadenza for Mozart's Concerto for Flute and Harp in C major, K. 299, a fresh and virtuosic addition to this beloved piece.

Concert Programme:

● Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges – Symphony No. 2

Alexander BoldachevAlexander Boldachev
● Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Concerto for Flute and Harp (feat. Alexander Boldachev,

harp & Juliette Bausor, flute)

● Antonín Dvořák – Symphony No. 9 ("From the New World")

Under the direction of Matthew Lynch, the LPO’s 2024/25 Conducting Fellow, the evening will highlight Boldachev’s signature approach to the harp, blending traditional classical technique with innovative personal expression. Sharing the stage with him will be Juliette Bausor, the orchestra’s Principal Flute.

Alexander BoldachevAlexander Boldachev
About Alexander Boldachev:

Boldachev is a dynamic artist redefining the possibilities of the harp. His performances span classical concertos, film scores, rock, game music, and original compositions. He has performed in over 45 countries, collaborating with prestigious ensembles worldwide. His passion for expanding the harp’s repertoire and engaging audiences through storytelling has made him a leading figure in contemporary harp performance.

