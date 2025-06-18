Alive at The Barn set to ignite the summer with unforgettable performances in Southwick

Get ready to turn up the volume! Alive at The Barn is back and bigger than ever, bringing an electrifying mix of rock and punk to the heart of Southwick. Set to take place 25th & 26th July this year’s event promises a fantastic celebration of music, packed with music, real ale, craft ciders, energy, and unforgettable moments.

The line-up features Punk legends Eater and the East Own Pirates and Jo Jo and the Teeth on Friday evening. A laid back Saturday afternoon with Phil Odgers (the Men They Couldn’t Hang), Attila the Stock Broker, Steve White and The Protest Family and Calum Baird. Winding up to an amazing finale with Stiiil (formerly the Last Cry) The Del Strangefish Inexperience and Karl Phillips and The Rejects bringing their ska vibes. Whether you’re a die-hard music fan or just looking for a great weekend out, this festival will keep you on your feet!

Tickets are selling fast—don’t miss your chance to be part of the magic! Visit Alive at The Barn | Southwick Community] to secure your spot today.

