Alive at The Barn set to ignite the summer with unforgettable performances in Southwick
The line-up features Punk legends Eater and the East Own Pirates and Jo Jo and the Teeth on Friday evening. A laid back Saturday afternoon with Phil Odgers (the Men They Couldn’t Hang), Attila the Stock Broker, Steve White and The Protest Family and Calum Baird. Winding up to an amazing finale with Stiiil (formerly the Last Cry) The Del Strangefish Inexperience and Karl Phillips and The Rejects bringing their ska vibes. Whether you’re a die-hard music fan or just looking for a great weekend out, this festival will keep you on your feet!
Tickets are selling fast—don’t miss your chance to be part of the magic! Visit Alive at The Barn | Southwick Community] to secure your spot today.
Stay tuned for more announcements, surprises, and exclusive festival sneak peeks by following us on (3) Facebook