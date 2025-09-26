All Aboard for Autumn Industrial Trains at Amberley Museum

Discover the fascinating world of industrial railways at Amberley Museum’s Autumn Industrial Trains event on Sunday 19 October 2025.

This special day will showcase the Museum’s impressive collection of locomotives and offer a programme of activities, demonstrations, and rides for all ages.

Highlights include:

Passenger Train Rides – Enjoy a journey on the Museum’s passenger trains, running at intervals throughout the day.

Locomotive Demonstrations – Watch historic industrial locomotives at work hauling wagons along the narrow-gauge railway.

Ranger Bridge Views – Capture the perfect photo from the elevated bridge with views of the tracks.

Bus Rides – Take a trip on one of the classic or historic buses.

Road Machines Monorail – See the unique contractor’s monorail system in action.

Meet the Volunteers – Learn more about Amberley’s railway history and find out how to get involved with the Rail Group.

Drive a Locomotive – Take the controls of a locomotive (without a train attached) for a unique hands-on experience. (Suggested donation of £5 applies) This year’s line-up includes Hudson Hunslet ‘Blue Star’, the locomotive featured in the James Bond film A View to a Kill. Rarely used because of its age and delicacy, the engineering team has worked hard to prepare it specially for this event — a real treat for both railway and Bond fans alike!

This event is a fantastic opportunity to see locomotives in action and experience the sights and sounds of industrial railways.

Set in the picturesque South Downs, Autumn Industrial Trains offers visitors a day full of movement, discovery, and engineering heritage.

Advance booking is strongly recommended to avoid disappointment.

For tickets and full event details, visit: https://www.amberleymuseum.co.uk/whats-on/autumn-industrial-trains/