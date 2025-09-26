All Aboard for Autumn Industrial Trains at Amberley Museum
This special day will showcase the Museum’s impressive collection of locomotives and offer a programme of activities, demonstrations, and rides for all ages.
Highlights include:
Passenger Train Rides – Enjoy a journey on the Museum’s passenger trains, running at intervals throughout the day.
Locomotive Demonstrations – Watch historic industrial locomotives at work hauling wagons along the narrow-gauge railway.
Ranger Bridge Views – Capture the perfect photo from the elevated bridge with views of the tracks.
Bus Rides – Take a trip on one of the classic or historic buses.
Road Machines Monorail – See the unique contractor’s monorail system in action.
Meet the Volunteers – Learn more about Amberley’s railway history and find out how to get involved with the Rail Group.
Drive a Locomotive – Take the controls of a locomotive (without a train attached) for a unique hands-on experience. (Suggested donation of £5 applies) This year’s line-up includes Hudson Hunslet ‘Blue Star’, the locomotive featured in the James Bond film A View to a Kill. Rarely used because of its age and delicacy, the engineering team has worked hard to prepare it specially for this event — a real treat for both railway and Bond fans alike!
This event is a fantastic opportunity to see locomotives in action and experience the sights and sounds of industrial railways.
Set in the picturesque South Downs, Autumn Industrial Trains offers visitors a day full of movement, discovery, and engineering heritage.
Advance booking is strongly recommended to avoid disappointment.
For tickets and full event details, visit: https://www.amberleymuseum.co.uk/whats-on/autumn-industrial-trains/