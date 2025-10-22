All For Your Delight at Stade Hall Hastings Friday 24th October, 7pm

Danny, Jojo, and Yaz are on tour, bringing their marvellous variety show to audiences across the country. In between gigs at the nation’s best holiday resorts, they’re donning their famous Brightcoats and welcoming audiences into town halls, theatres and village greens up and down the country. A dazzling mix of comedy acts, songs and games, plus some spectacular roller-skating!

From the award-winning Farnham Maltings, All For Your Delight is a sparkling production, brimming with heart and humanity, that explores what it really takes to put on a proper good night out.

Conceived and directed by Katy Potter, with an original script by Alex Kanefsky (CableStreet; Southwark Playhouse) and songs composed by Darren Clark (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button; Southwark Playhouse and West End). Produced by Farnham Maltings.

Friday 24th October, 7pm at Stade Hall, Hastings

Tickets Pay What You Can £5, £10, £15

