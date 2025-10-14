All For Your Delight by Farnham Maltings at Stade Hall Friday 24th October

By Ross Drury
Contributor
Published 14th Oct 2025, 12:07 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2025, 12:12 BST
A theatre experience celebrating variety and the world of live entertainers

Danny, Jojo, and Yaz are on tour, bringing their marvellous variety show to audiences across the country. In between gigs at the nation’s best holiday resorts, they’re donning their famous Brightcoats and welcoming audiences into townhalls, theatres and village greens up and down the country. A dazzling mix of comedy acts, songs and games, plus some spectacular roller-skating!

But behind the sequins and spotlights, something deeper is unfolding. When an unexpected character emerges, the Brightcoats must battle to keep their show on the road as hidden secrets start rising to the surface. With the Brightcoats forced to confront what it means to live a life dedicated to performance, will our talented company have what it takes to ensure the show goes on?

From the award-winning Farnham Maltings, All For Your Delight is a sparkling production, brimming with heart and humanity, that explores what it really takes to put on a proper good night out.

All For Your Delightplaceholder image
★★★★‘This show is a lovely, joyful thing’–The Stage on Our June’s Wedding, Farnham Maltings and Theatre Exchange

Conceived and directed by Katy Potter, with an original script by Alex Kanefsky (CableStreet; Southwark Playhouse) and songs composed by Darren Clark (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button; Southwark Playhouse and West End). Produced by Farnham Maltings.

Friday 24th October, 7pm at Stade Hall, Hastings

Tickets Pay What You Can £5, £10, £15

www.stadehall.com/event/all-for-your-delight/

www.farnhammaltings.com

www.spunglasstheatre.com

