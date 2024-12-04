All-sustainable-fuel race schedule confirmed for 2025 Goodwood Revival

-All fifteen races will run on sustainable fuel across the weekend -Goodwood Revival takes place Friday 12 – Sunday 14 September -Early bird tickets available now at goodwood.com [//goodwood.com]

Goodwood is delighted to announce the race list for the 2025 Goodwood Revival. Following the groundbreaking success of the 2024 Revival, which became the world’s first historic motorsport event to run all of its races exclusively on sustainable fuel, the 2025 event will continue this initiative. All competitors will be required to use a fuel with a minimum of 70% advanced sustainable components, as at the 82nd Members’ Meeting presented by Audrain Motorsport.

Spectators can expect fifteen thrilling on-track battles as thirteen grids line up across the weekend.

Full details as follows:

Visitors enjoy the racing at the Goodwood Revival. Ph. by Dominic James

Freddie March Memorial TrophyA tribute to the Goodwood Nine Hour races of the 1950s, the Freddie March Memorial Trophy has featured on every Revival race list since 1998’s inaugural event. The 60-minute two-driver race will welcome the likes of Jaguar C-Types, Aston Martin DB3S’ and Allard J2Xs.

Sussex TrophyReturning to the race list, the Sussex Trophy has been on the schedule for all-but-one running of the Revival. A race for the sleek World Championship sportscars and production sports-racing cars that raced from 1955-1960, expect to see Lotus 15s, Lister-Jaguar Knobblys and Jaguar D-Types in action.

Madgwick CupMaking its thirteenth appearance on the Revival race list, the Madgwick Cup has taken on several different forms at the Revival. This year, the 25-minute race consists of sports racing cars under 3-litres that raced between 1960 and 1966. With smaller engines than many of the other cars competing over the weekend, the race will feature the likes of Lotus 23Bs, Elva MK7s and Brabham BT5s.

Goodwood TrophyRecalling the earliest days of the Goodwood Motor Circuit, the Goodwood Trophy typifies post-war motorsport. With a grid of Grand Prix and Voiturette cars that raced between 1930 and 1951, a variety of cars across two decades will take to the historic Circuit with previous grids including ERAs, Maserati 6CMs and the BRM Type 15 V16.

Barry Sheene Memorial TrophyThe Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy pays homage to the original two-wheeled duel at the Goodwood Motor Circuit in 1951. For 500cc Grand Prix motorcycles that raced between 1948 and 1966 including Norton Manx 30Ms and Matchless G50s, each bike will be ridden by a pair of riders and compete in two races across the weekend for a cumulative result.

Stirling Moss Memorial TrophyPreviously known as the Kinrara Trophy before being re-named in 2020, the Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy returns to the Revival race list for 2025. Named in honour of the late Sir Stirling Moss - or “Mr Goodwood” - closed-cockpit GT cars that raced before 1963 will take to the track for a 45-minute two-driver race. The race is known for welcoming some of the most valuable and beautiful cars in the world including Jaguar E-Types, Aston Martin DB4GTs and Ferrari 250SWBs.

Whitsun TrophyThe fastest race of the weekend, the Whitsun Trophy has been a staple of the Revival since 2001. The Whitsun Trophy spotlights sports-racing prototypes that raced between 1960 and 1966 including Lola T70 Spyders, McLaren M1Bs and Ford GT40s, making for some of the fiercest racing across the weekend.

Fordwater TrophyIn 2023, the Fordwater Trophy led the way, becoming the very first all-sustainable fuel race to take place at Goodwood. In 2025, the Fordwater Trophy will see race-inspired production sports and GT cars from 1964-1966 battle it out for victory, including Lotus 26Rs, Ford Mustang GT350s and Alfa Romeo TZ1s.

St Mary’s TrophyAlternating between the celebrated decade each year, the 2025 St Mary’s Trophy will welcome a collection of 1950s production-based saloon cars. A two-part race across the weekend, the contest will feature Austin A40s, Alfa Romeo Giulietta Tis and Jaguar Mk1s and a VIP line-up of drivers on the Saturday.

Chichester CupThe Chichester Cup brings together a grid of small but nimble front-engined Formula Juniors, promising a showdown between Lola Mk2s, Alexis Mk2s and Elva-BMC-100s. The 25-minute time trial brings together the cars once driven by the future F1 stars of the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.

Richmond & Gordon TrophiesCelebrating a golden era of Formula 1, the Richmond & Gordon Trophies welcome a fleet of 2.5-litre Grand Prix cars from 1952-1960. What ensues is a fierce 25-minute showdown between front and rear-engined cars including Lotus 16s, Maserati 250Fs and Cooper T5s.

Royal Automobile Club TT CelebrationThe Revival meeting’s blue riband race features closed-cockpit GT and selected prototype cars and evokes the history and heritage of the Motor Circuit when the RAC TT was held there from 1960 to 1964. The fastest and most iconic grand touring cars from Goodwood’s golden era go head-to-head in the 60-minute two-driver contest, attracting a star-studded driver line-up.

Glover TrophyRetaining its name from the early race meetings at Goodwood, the Glover Trophy brings together Grand Prix cars from 1961-1965 - as an insight into the history of Formula 1 racing at the Motor Circuit - raced at Goodwood by the likes of Sir Jackie Stewart, Jim Clark and Graham Hill. Named in honour of the trophy, which was awarded at Goodwood’s Easter Meetings, the race will feature cars such as Lotus 25s, BRM P261s and Lotus 18s.

Please note that while the races for the Goodwood Revival are confirmed, the schedule is provisional and subject to change. A full timetable and entry list will be available in the final weeks preceding the event.