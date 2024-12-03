All the fun of the Christmas fair at St Symphorian's Church, Worthing

there is something for everyone at St Symphorian's Church, durrington Hill, Worthing, this Christmas. From Christmas fayre, Christingle, Children's Craft Morning and so much more

Saturday 7th December St Symphorian’s Christmas Fayre 11am-3pm. Carol singing, stalls, games, food and refreshments. Something for everyone.

Sunday 8th December St Symphorian’s Christingle Service 4pm. A service led by children with Donations in aid of the Children’s Society. All welcome

Saturday 14th December 10am St Symphorian’s Children Christmas craft Bags. Each bag contains materials for 10 crafts – just add scissors. Crafts can be made at church during the morning, or the bag can be taken home and completed over the Christmas period. Limited number of bags -- £3.50 each.

Sunday 15th December Carols and Cocktails 4pm at St Symphorian’s Church. A chance to sing a wide variety of Christmas carols. Email publicity@stsymphorian’s.co.uk your nominations of Christmas carols.

Sunday 22nd December Carols by candlelight, 4pm at St Symphorian’s Church. A traditional nine lessons and carols by candlelight. Followed by mulled wine and mince pies.

Tuesday 24th December 4pm Crib Service when you are invited to help prepare the crib for Christmas. Followed by mulled wine and mince pies.

Tuesday 24th December 11.30pm Midnight Mass with the first communion of Christmas. A traditional service to herald the birth of Christ.

Wednesday 25th December 10am Parish Mass. An opportunity to celebrate the birth of Christ. All welcome.