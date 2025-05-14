All the World’s a Stage: Eastbourne talent unites for a night of Shakespeare and hope

Local entrepreneur Annie Bennett is teaming up with some of Eastbourne’s finest theatrical talent to present an evening of entertainment in support of her community interest company, The Chronicles of Hope.

‘I’ve always loved Shakespeare’ says Annie, 58 ‘and I’ve been involved in quote a few productions in the area, so it seemed a good idea to ask some of the talented people I’ve worked with to help me put on a show to celebrate the Bard, to raise money for my CIC.’

Shakespeare: Scenes, Sonnets and Surprises has a company of ten actors… some of whom have appeared in the EODS open air Shakespeare, and some have appeared in Shakespeare productions at The Grove Theatre.

During the evening, the cast will share some of Shakespeare’s famous monologues, some of his more comic scenes, some sonnets… and there will be some surprises too.

The evening takes place on Sunday May 18th , at The Grove Theatre, Eastbourne.

‘Although most of the programme will be from the works of Shakespeare’ says Annie ‘We have also included some sketches about Shakespeare, and some sequences that will make the audience realise that they use the language of Shakespeare every day.’

So if you want to ‘laugh yourself into stitches’ and have ‘too much of a good thing’ then get yourself to the Grove Theatre this Sunday 18th May at 7pm.

Buy your tickets here: https://thechroniclesofhope.org/events

All profits from the evening will go to The Chronicles Of Hope CIC supporting young adults whose parent or carer has been diagnosed with a life limiting illness.