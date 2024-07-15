All welcome at Sidley & Bexhill Old Town events
Jimmy Stanger (Sidley Working Mens Club), Lewis Collins (The New Inn), Jim Gosden (Rose & Crown), Hazel Timpe and Christine Madeley (The Manor Barn) and others decided to work together to offer an alternative for residents and businesses over Bexhill carnival week.
Tuesday, July 23 - From 7pm Quiz Night @ The Manor Barn, Bexhill Old Town
Friday, July 26 - From 7pm Karaoke Night @ The Rose & Crown, Turkey Road, Sidley
Saturday, July 27 - From 1pm Sidley Village fete @ The New Inn, Ninfield Road, Sidley
Sunday, July 28 - From 1pm Family Fun Day @ Sidley Working Mens Club, Holliers Hill, Bexhill Old Town
Live Local Bands -
Saturday, July 27 @ 4pm 'The Chandeliers' & @ 8pm 'Whisky Business' - The New Inn
Sunday, July 28 @ 4pm 'The Kytes' @ 4pm - Sidley Working Mens Club
All welcome and free entry to all events (except quiz).
All money raised will go towards next year's events in Sidley, Old Town & Pebsham, with a donation to local charities.
Any questions please email - [email protected]
