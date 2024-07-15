All welcome at Sidley & Bexhill Old Town events

By James Stanger
Contributor
Published 15th Jul 2024, 15:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Due to Bexhill carnival deciding to change the route this year, this has excluded Sidley, Bexhill Old town and other areas in Bexhill.

Jimmy Stanger (Sidley Working Mens Club), Lewis Collins (The New Inn), Jim Gosden (Rose & Crown), Hazel Timpe and Christine Madeley (The Manor Barn) and others decided to work together to offer an alternative for residents and businesses over Bexhill carnival week.

Tuesday, July 23 - From 7pm Quiz Night @ The Manor Barn, Bexhill Old Town

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Friday, July 26 - From 7pm Karaoke Night @ The Rose & Crown, Turkey Road, Sidley

Main Event Poster.Main Event Poster.
Main Event Poster.

Saturday, July 27 - From 1pm Sidley Village fete @ The New Inn, Ninfield Road, Sidley

Sunday, July 28 - From 1pm Family Fun Day @ Sidley Working Mens Club, Holliers Hill, Bexhill Old Town

Live Local Bands -

Saturday, July 27 @ 4pm 'The Chandeliers' & @ 8pm 'Whisky Business' - The New Inn

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sunday, July 28 @ 4pm 'The Kytes' @ 4pm - Sidley Working Mens Club

All welcome and free entry to all events (except quiz).

All money raised will go towards next year's events in Sidley, Old Town & Pebsham, with a donation to local charities.

Any questions please email - [email protected]

Related topics:SidleyBexhill

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice