All welcome to annual Chichester Quaker Peace Lecture

Our right to peaceful protest is being eroded by new laws and powers, Chichester Quakers Annual Peace Lecture will be told next month.

The Peace Lecture will take place on Saturday November 8 starting at 6pm at Chichester Quaker Meeting House, Priory Road, Chichester.

The event is free and all are welcome to attend.

It will be entitled The Right to Protest: Where We Are Now? It will be given by Lyle Barker, Policy and Campaigns Officer for civil liberties charity Liberty.

Quakers were among scores who attended an anti-racism gathering at the Cross last month

Quaker Jenny Webb said she was delighted Lyle had agreed to speak and praised Liberty’s record on helping individuals stand up for their rights and to be treated fairly with dignity and respect .

‘Many of us will be familiar with the occasional sight of people protesting at the Cross, whether the cause is the rights of immigrants, nuclear warfare or Black Lives Matter.’ she said, ‘We may not agree with the protesters but nevertheless we would support their right to express themselves, provided this does no harm to other people. This has been one of the cornerstones of British democracy. It protects our right to “speak truth to power”.

Lyle added: ‘In recent years, the UK has seen a steady expansion of laws and powers restricting the right to protest.

‘These have ranged from new offences and police powers on ‘serious disruption’ to proposed measures on face coverings, protests near places of worship, and so-called ‘cumulative disruption’.

‘The space for protest keeps narrowing’.

Liberty is a human rights charity which helps ordinary people standing up to power.

For more than 90 years it has championed anyone whose rights come under threat, from Gypsy and Traveller communities to Government whistle-blowers.

Since then it has become the UK’s largest civil liberties organisation, with more than 15,000 members and supporters.