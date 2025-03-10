Allison Ferns takes centre stage in ‘Flutter-Bye’ at Ironworks Studios, Brighton

Brighton audiences know and love Allison Ferns for her warmth, wit, and charisma on BBC Sussex, but this March, she steps into an entirely new role – and onto the stage – in a gripping one-woman play, Flutter-Bye. Written by Steve Barrey and directed by Jordan Langford, this deeply moving production unfolds at Ironworks Studios on Sunday, 16 March, promising an evening of powerful storytelling, nostalgic tunes, and an immersive theatre experience.

Set against the backdrop of 1982, Flutter-Bye follows Mary as she packs up her Brighton home, a seemingly simple act that unearths a lifetime of memories, regrets, and long-buried dreams. Once on the path to stardom, Mary was forced to put her singing career on hold to care for her mother, who was living with dementia. Now, as she sifts through the past, the audience is taken on an emotional rollercoaster—through love, loss, laughter, and ultimately, the question of whether she can reclaim the voice that was silenced for so long.

For Ferns, this production is both a personal challenge and a passion project. Known for her stage presence in Brighton’s much-loved pantomimes, she has long harboured ambitions to take on a serious theatrical role. When Barrey wrote the play specifically for her, inspired by their shared love of storytelling and his own personal experiences with dementia, she knew she couldn’t turn it down.

“The script resonated with me immediately,” Ferns explains. “It’s relatable, heartfelt, and full of both humour and poignancy. Dementia is something so many of us have been touched by, and Flutter-Bye not only raises awareness but supports the incredible work of Our Dementia Choir. It’s a perfect fit.”

The production, staged by Liquorice Dragon Productions, isn’t just a solo performance—it’s a fully immersive experience. While Ferns commands the stage alone for over an hour, audiences can expect a dynamic and engaging performance, with movement direction by Jack Pallister and clever use of set and voiceovers to bring Mary’s world to life.

“I love the intimacy of this role,” Ferns says. “It’s a challenge—there’s no one else to bounce off—but the way the play is structured keeps the audience engaged throughout. There are moments of real vulnerability, but also joy, music, and even a few unexpected twists.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be an Allison Ferns production without a touch of fun, and Flutter-Bye delivers just that. The evening at Ironworks Studios begins with a pre-show bar and classic ‘80s tunes, setting the scene for the nostalgia-laced performance. After the curtain falls, the night continues with an ‘80s after-party, featuring DJ Chris Hampshire on the decks and themed cocktails at the bar.

Beyond the entertainment, Flutter-Bye carries a meaningful message. In partnership with Our Dementia Choir, the production highlights the power of music in unlocking memories and bringing joy to those living with dementia. As the choir’s representatives note, “With more than 900,000 people in the UK living with dementia, rising to over a million by 2025, this kind of awareness is vital. We’re delighted to be supported by the team behind Flutter-Bye.”

For Ferns, this is just the beginning of her theatrical journey. “I’ve loved every second of bringing Mary to life, and I’d love to do more serious acting in the future,” she admits. But for now, her focus is on giving audiences a night to remember—a performance that will make them laugh, cry, and maybe even dance the night away.

Tickets for Flutter-Bye are priced at £20-£22.50 and available from www.ironworks-studios.co.uk/whats-on. Doors open at 6pm on Sunday, 16 March, with the play starting at 7pm, followed by a Q&A and after-party.