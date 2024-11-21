AllSaints founder Stuart Trevor to host sustainable fashion show on Brighton i360 to raise money for homelessness in city

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stuart Trevor, the globally renowned founder of AllSaints and former Head of Menswear Design at Reiss, will showcase his latest sustainable fashion line inside the Brighton i360 viewing pod on 17th May 2025 at 4pm.

After the show a sustainable shopping experience will follow with pop-up shops from Stuart Trevor, Shelter, Martlets, Chestnut Tree House, and The Children’s Society. Guests can look forward to a thought-provoking sustainability panel discussion and a live DJ performance to add the perfect soundtrack to this unforgettable evening.

The event isn’t just about fashion - it’s about giving back. A large proportion of the profits from the night will be donated to support The Charity Shop Gift Card Initiative, which aids the homeless community through charity shop gift card donations. The Homelessness & Rough Sleepers Network will distribute the cards to those who need them most, helping the vulnerable in Brighton and Hove.

Stuart Trevor is known for dressing iconic bands such as The Kings of Leon, The Libertines, Kasabian, and even The Who for the Super Bowl, and after selling All Saints in 2007 Stuart is back with a bold new approach. His latest label, Stuart Trevor, reimagines garments destined for landfill, transforming end-of-range, unsold, and preloved items into stylish new pieces.

By addressing the fashion industry's waste crisis, Stuart’s designs showcase how sustainable choices can help reduce your wardrobe’s carbon footprint, without sacrificing style.

Speaking about the event, Stuart says: " Brighton holds a special place in my heart as the location of one of the first All Saints stores. It was my third store, and its immediate success was a turning point that inspired me to expand the brand globally. To now return and showcase my sustainable fashion line at Brighton i360, an attraction that mirrors my commitment to innovation and sustainability, feels like coming full circle.

"And to top it off, supporting local causes like The Charity Gift Card and tackling homelessness makes this event truly meaningful. Fashion can do more than just look good - it can do good, too."

Lee Fellows, from The Charity Gift Card, says: “We’re thrilled to be part of this incredible moment, combining sustainable fashion with meaningful action. The funds raised will directly support those experiencing homelessness in Brighton through the Homelessness & Rough Sleepers Network. By giving the vulnerable access to essential items via charity shop gift cards, we’re not only meeting immediate needs but also empowering them with choice and dignity.”

Katie Lewis, Operations Manager at Brighton i360, says: “The event is going to be so impactful to raise both awareness about sustainability in the fashion world, and vital funds for charity. We are a sustainable attraction, so Stuart’s fashion line ties in nicely with who we are. It has also been fantastic to see so many Brighton charities get involved.”

Don’t miss this exclusive event that brings together fashion, charity, and sustainability for a truly unique experience. Book your tickets now and be part of the movement to change the fashion industry for the better!

With limited space available, tickets can be purchased here: https://www.brightoni360.co.uk/tickets/stuart-trevor/