Alternative virtual-world experience Nullspace Motel comes to Brighton this October, blending live art, pole and contemporary dance
Blending live art, pole and contemporary dance with non-linear storytelling, 'Nullspace Motel' immerses audiences into a fractured road trip with a bio-digital being named Ish.
The game on screen and the dancers on stage unfold like fragments of the same collage, sometimes overlapping, sometimes drifting apart, building a reflective landscape that resists linear storytelling. What emerges is never the same twice, and never fully knowable.
Audience members take turns to play philosophical mini-videogames that probe identity, memory, power, and the queer gaze - 'Nullspace Motel' reimagines virtual and videogame concepts within a live, sensorial environment.
As lines blur between performer and participant, real and unreal, 'Nullspace Motel' asks, what does it mean to exist and how much of ourselves remains unknown?
You are also invited to the accompanying interactive installation, 'Highway to Infinity' on Thursday 23 October, a philosophical and parallel story to 'Nullspace Motel'.
Nullspace Motel tours to Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts, Brighton, at 8pm, on Wed 22 October.
Tickets available on ACCA website from £5.
---
Symoné: 'Nullspace Motel' (co-presented with Marlborough Productions). Part of Dreamy Place 2025 in association with videoclub
Commissioned by UK Black Pride, Marlborough Productions and Theatre in the Mill for New Queers On The Block, Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts, Cambridge Junction, Collusion & Electric Medway, with support from Arts Council England, South East Dance and Live Art Development Agency.
Special thanks to Screen South, Shoreditch Town Hall and Blast Theory.