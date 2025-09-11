Alzheimer's awareness event in Crawley with Homelium

By Emily Jones
Contributor
Published 11th Sep 2025, 14:17 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2025, 14:44 BST
Homelium Care is proud to announce that we will be hosting a special Alzheimer’s Awareness Day at The Haven Centre in Crawley. The event is designed to support families, carers and community members by sharing practical advice on home care, helping people recognise the early warning signs of Alzheimer’s and offering an opportunity to speak directly with the Homelium Care team.

Our friendly team will be on hand throughout the day to answer questions, provide guidance and share resources to help individuals and families navigate the challenges of dementia care with confidence and compassion.

Guests are warmly invited to drop in, enjoy a cup of tea or coffee and connect with others in a supportive and welcoming environment.

Event details:

Homelium client knitting with one of our carersplaceholder image
📍 The Haven Centre, Crawley

📅 Monday 22nd September 2025

🕒 1pm-3pm

This is a free community event and everyone is welcome.

At Homelium Care, we believe in not only providing high-quality care but also in being a source of education and support for our communities. Alzheimer’s Awareness Day is part of our ongoing commitment to ensuring families have the knowledge and reassurance they need to plan ahead with confidence.

For more information, please contact:

0333 3448 677

[email protected]

https://www.homelium.com/

