Alzheimer's awareness event in Crawley with Homelium

Homelium Care is proud to announce that we will be hosting a special Alzheimer’s Awareness Day at The Haven Centre in Crawley. The event is designed to support families, carers and community members by sharing practical advice on home care, helping people recognise the early warning signs of Alzheimer’s and offering an opportunity to speak directly with the Homelium Care team.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our friendly team will be on hand throughout the day to answer questions, provide guidance and share resources to help individuals and families navigate the challenges of dementia care with confidence and compassion.

Guests are warmly invited to drop in, enjoy a cup of tea or coffee and connect with others in a supportive and welcoming environment.

Event details:

Homelium client knitting with one of our carers

📍 The Haven Centre, Crawley

📅 Monday 22nd September 2025

🕒 1pm-3pm

This is a free community event and everyone is welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Homelium Care, we believe in not only providing high-quality care but also in being a source of education and support for our communities. Alzheimer’s Awareness Day is part of our ongoing commitment to ensuring families have the knowledge and reassurance they need to plan ahead with confidence.

For more information, please contact:

0333 3448 677

https://www.homelium.com/