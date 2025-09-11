Alzheimer's awareness event in Crawley with Homelium
Our friendly team will be on hand throughout the day to answer questions, provide guidance and share resources to help individuals and families navigate the challenges of dementia care with confidence and compassion.
Guests are warmly invited to drop in, enjoy a cup of tea or coffee and connect with others in a supportive and welcoming environment.
Event details:
📍 The Haven Centre, Crawley
📅 Monday 22nd September 2025
🕒 1pm-3pm
This is a free community event and everyone is welcome.
At Homelium Care, we believe in not only providing high-quality care but also in being a source of education and support for our communities. Alzheimer’s Awareness Day is part of our ongoing commitment to ensuring families have the knowledge and reassurance they need to plan ahead with confidence.
For more information, please contact:
0333 3448 677
