Amateur theatre group delivers sensational performance of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in Uckfield

Uckfield was bursting with colour this May half term as Uckfield Theatre Guild, a non-profit community theatre group, took to the stage at the Civic Centre to perform 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat'.

This was anything but a regular amateur performance, with the audience blown away by the incredible talent and fantastic production of this fan-favourite musical! UTG is well known for their inclusivity with every performance giving opportunities to youth members both on the stage and behind the scenes as well as offering a BSL interpreter at every show, and this performance was no exception with the Youth demonstrating their love for the stage at every opportunity and giving the whole performance a fantastically rounded sound.

There were also members of the older youth offering terrific dance breaks throughout with a standout ballet performance from Abi Kane and Sam Morris.

The two leads - that of Phil Ives as Joseph and Daisy-Anne Mayhew as the Narrator are an exceptional talent and brought the whole performance to life which was evident with the audience on their feet in celebration of those favourite pieces, performed with perfection, such as 'Close Every Door' and 'Any Dream Will Do'.

One of the biggest stars of this show is the multi-talented, musical director Emma Creffield, who led the live band with precision and kept everyone on point without a moment of hesitation, all perfectly timed with the production and lighting provided by Off the Wall Entertainment. UTG are currently marking 30 years and this production, their biggest yet, was a milestone performance, and has clearly shown the us all what a significant part of community theatre they are.

The standout performance for the cast and crew, was the Charity Performance which was held on Friday 30th May - this was a dedicated matinee performance where seats had been generously sponsored by local organisations, which meant local charities, care homes, children's centres and community groups could then be invited along to enjoy a dedicated performance which offered enhanced accessibility, sympathetic lighting and sound and an extended interval - all carefully adjusted to suit this audience.

This matinee was a wonderful opportunity for the members of UTG to give back to the community and open the doors of live theatre to even the most vulnerable members of our town. Uckfield Theatre Guild offer something very special to it's members, the chance to grow in confidence, learn stage skills from a team of talented leaders / volunteers and offer these children and adults the chance to shine on stage.

Uckfield are very lucky to have such a talented group and we look forward to the Youth only production of Shrek The Musical Jr. in October followed by the annual Pantomime in December.

Be sure to keep an eye out for their upcoming productions and grab the opportunity to enjoy a high standard of live theatre without the West End prices. www.uckfieldtheatreguild.co.uk

