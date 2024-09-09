Amazing interest in Lewes' Heritage Open Days

Lewes Heritage Open Days weekend returns this year with another programme of building openings and guided walks in the town.

Established 30 years ago, Heritage Open Days has since grown into the country's largest community heritage festival. The hugely popular Lewes event, organised by the Friends of Lewes, runs from September 13 to 15.

The event offers free access to no less than 11 buildings, 14 walks, 5 building-specific tours and 3 exhibitions at Lewes House, as well as a chair-caning demonstration. (George Justice’s workshop and Bull House can no longer be included in this year’s programme due to unforeseen circumstances.)

The venues that are open embrace a range of historic periods and styles, and a variety of uses. Included are the Quaker Meeting House, Freemasons’ Hall, the County Combined Courts and the Town Hall in the High Street. Many of the tours and walks are already fully booked, but there is still some with availability.

The Religious Fashions walks with local historian, Sue Berry, look at how worship have changed over the years, and how this is translated in the architecture of the town’s churches and their interiors. Chris Grove also has a few places left on his ‘Lewes Priory and the Railway’ walk highlighting the impact of the railway and the discoveries that helped the understanding of one of the largest buildings in the town.

A map leaflet is available from the Lewes Tourist Information Centre, Seaford Tourist information Centre and local libraries as well as businesses and other places around Lewes. You can also find full details on the website: friends-of-lewes.org.uk/hod2024/ or heritageopendays.org.uk

Both these websites include Eventbrite links to reserve places on the walks, which must be booked in advance.

Peter Earl, coordinator of the Lewes event, expressed his huge gratitude to the owners of all the venues who have come forward to make the event possible and to the sponsors for their generous support.