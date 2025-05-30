Amberley Museum to host new specialist car show

American Classics and Hot Rods – 29 June 2025

Amberley Museum is revving up for a brand-new event set to thrill motoring enthusiasts and families alike. On Saturday, 29 June, the Museum will host American Classics and Hot Rods, a specialist car show featuring an exclusive, curated display of over 100 iconic vehicles spanning from the 1930s to 1985.

Visitors will have the chance to admire a stunning line up of American vintage cars, eye-catching custom builds, and dramatically modified hot rods—each telling its own story of craftsmanship, creativity, and automotive passion. This diverse collection showcases everything from pristine originals to wildly inventive builds that have been stripped down and souped up.

A highlight of the day will be the Slow Parade at 2:30pm, offering visitors a unique opportunity to hear the powerful rumble of the engines and see how components from different makes work seamlessly together. It’s a celebration of ingenuity, individuality, and classic American horsepower.

With strong interest already building, visitors are strongly encouraged to pre-book tickets to guarantee entry to what promises to be a standout day in the Museum’s events calendar.

Book now at www.amberleymuseum.co.uk and don’t miss your chance to experience a day of motoring marvels at Amberley Museum.