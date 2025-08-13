American Cup winner in bid for Sussex wrestling trophy

One of the biggest names in UK wrestling has joined the battle for the Worthing Trophy.

Former American TNA star and ROH International Cup winner Mark Haskins will be bidding to land one of the most coveted prizes in the grappling game at the Charmandean Centre next Tuesday (August 19).

And that means Jordon Breaks, the early favourite to win the trophy when the tournament was announced, will now have to fight his way past Haskins if he is follow in the footsteps of one of Worthing’s greatest competitors, Doug Williams, who won the event a record seven times.

Breaks, one of the ring’s most popular stars, is regarded as the best technical wrestler in the country, who has recently swapped holds at the Charmandean with former world champions Jonathan Gresham and Zack Sabre, but whether he can tame Haskins is another matter.

Haskins, who has also starred in Japan’s Dragon Gate arena, is a man on a mission with a relentless style that gives his opponents barely a moment to breathe … “ruthless” is one of his many claims.

If Breaks and Haskins do meet in the final on Tuesday, it will be a clash of PWF champions. Haskins defeated Danny Duggan on his last Worthing appearance ten months ago to add to his other post-lockdown wins over former European champion James Mason and Canadian star Cam!!kaze, while Breaks beat another current world-title claimant Tate Mayfairs in 2023.

Haskins has lifted the trophy once before, in 2017, when he defeated Doug Williams in a fight to the finish that spilled over into the following year after the first match ended with Haskins being controversially disqualified.

Among the other wrestlers in action on the Summer Wrestling Spectacular that gets under way at 7.30 will be New Zealand champion Spartan, The Gladiator Samson and Worthing favourite David Lovejoy.

Tickets, including reserved seating, free parking and discounts for advance bookings, including family tickets, from www.ticketsource.co.uk/premier-promotions or by telephone 0333 666 3366.