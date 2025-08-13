Americana folk duo Friction Farm returns to Southdowns Festival

Southdowns Folk Festival in Bogner Regis welcomes back Americana Folk Duo Friction Farm.

Previously, Simon Goodale of the Festival said: "It was a refreshing pleasure to include Friction Farm in the South Downs Folk Festival; Aidan and Christine are a charming couple of troubadours who complement each other beautifully.

"Both have such strong voices that give their duo performance such presence and their strength in songwriting and effortless repartee made for a compelling performance for both new fans and those who had travelled far to see them – we shall be having them back!"

Modern folk music duo Friction Farm, from North Carolina, will be touring the United Kingdom in September and will perform public shows in St Ives, Bogner Regis, St Albans, Uxbridge, Beckenham and Birmingham.

Aidan and Christine on Stage at Western North Carolina University

Friction Farm is a husband and wife team of traveling troubadours. Aidan Quinn and Christine Stay combine storytelling, social commentary and humor to create songs of everyday life, local heroes, and quirky observations. From ballads to anthems each song is filled with harmony and hope.

Performing internationally and throughout the US, Friction Farm feels at home on the road and on stage. Audiences lean into their stories, laugh at their humor, are inspired to do a little good in the world, and sing along once in a while.

Friction Farm is touring to support their new album, Stone By Stone, inspired by the recognition that ordinary people will make the changes that we need in this chaotic world.

Friction Farm performs at Southdowns Festival on Sunday, September 21 at 2:30pm at the Brewhouse on Bogner Pier.