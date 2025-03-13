Amplifying art: an UnBarred auction for AudioActive

In collaboration with UnBarred Brewery, this special fundraising event brings together Brighton’s vibrant art and music scene, featuring an exclusive auction of original can label artworks donated by UnBarred. Attendees will have the rare chance to bid on stunning pieces by renowned street artists, including SNUB23, Amber Elise, Mick Mowgli, Cassette Lord, Humor Street Art, and Snapclicker.

Beyond the auction, guests will enjoy live performances from AudioActive’s talented young artists and DJs, showcasing the next generation of musical talent. The lineup includes Lilly Wolfe, Lori Asha, and DJ Melly, promising a lively and electrifying atmosphere throughout the event.

As a thank-you for your support, every ticket includes a free UnBarred beer, plus an exclusive AudioActive x UnBarred goodie bag to take home. With standard tickets priced at £5 with a £10 supporter option to include a donation, this event is open to everyone who wants to support local art, independent brewing, and youth music programmes.

Come together with art lovers, craft beer enthusiasts, local businesses, and community supporters for a night of creativity, culture, and connection, all while making a real impact. Get your tickets now to be part of something special!

1 . Contributed Artwork by Amber Elise Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Artwork by Mick Mowgli Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Artwork by SNUB23 Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Artwork by Snapclicker Photo: Submitted