The Amy Winehouse Band will perform across the country in November and December.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amy Winehouse’s original band, who performed with her live and played on her records, have announced a UK tour for the end of this year.

The tour comes to Hastings White Rock on 23rd November and Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion on 18th December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Amy Winehouse Band, led by Amy’s long term musical director and bass player Dale Davis, will perform songs from throughout her extraordinary career including ‘Rehab’, ‘Back to Black’ and ‘Valerie’.

Amy Winehouse’s original band to perform in Hastings and Bexhill as part of UK tour this year

Featuring on-screen visuals and unique footage, these shows keep Amy’s musical legacy alive and provide younger fans with the chance to hear these modern classic songs in person for the first time.

The tour will culminate in a particularly poignant performance at the Roundhouse in Camden, Amy’s home, where she made her last public performance in 2011 appearing on stage to perform with her goddaughter, Dionne Bromfield.

Tickets to The Amy Winehouse Band’s show in Hastings go on sale on Friday 28th March via https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/; tickets to the Bexhill show are already on sale.