An afternoon of championship action as wrestling heads to Brighton

By Chris Eden
Contributor
Published 29th Apr 2025, 15:41 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 15:56 BST
Four huge title matches lined up for studded wrestling show this Bank Holiday.

The superstars of the wrestling world are heading to The Brighton Open Air Theatre this weekend as SWF and Kapow Wrestling bring their star studded show to town.

The action packed 2 hour show features 6 incredible matches 4 of which are for championship gold.

The All Nations title will be on the line as The Baron of the Banquet Alexander Murdock defends against former champion Joel Redman.

Women’s champion Nightshade lokkkng to remain champion

This is set to be the champions biggest test yet as The Benchmark for British wrestling aims to once again capture the gold.

SWF champion Archie Cole makes one of his final Uk appearances before jetting off to Japan for a 2 month tour puts his title in the line in a fatal 4 way match with Joshua James, Matty Linx and Will Kaven looking to dethrone the teenage ace before he leaves Uk shores.

Women's champion Nightshade takes on Former champion Abi Cartwright and tag team champions A Bad Day defend against Veteran Kris Kay and Mjr Lee Buff.

All the action starts at 2pm with doors opening at 1pm on Monday May 5th. Tickets can be purchased from Brightonopenairtheatre.co.uk

