An appointment with Dr Sice in Brighton

Dr Simon “Sice” Rowbottom presents an evening of music, chat and laughter, covering his time as lead singer of The Boo Radleys and as a Doctor of Psychotherapeutic Psychology, on Friday 24th March at the Caroline of Brunswick, Brighton, Upper Lounge.

By Sarah SchofieldContributor
2 minutes ago
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 9:09am
Dr Sice holds a clipboard while talking to a guitar which is on a therapist's couch
Dr Sice grew up in the heavy shadow of The Beatles, worshipping early 80’s pop and wanting to be a star. In the 90’s he touched the heady heights of fame when the band he sang in moved from a critically acclaimed independent fringe musical outfit to having a number one album and a perennial worldwide hit with ‘Wake Up Boo!’ But of course, it couldn’t last forever…

In this brand-new show, Dr Sice sings songs from his 35 year musical career and chats through multiple aspects of his life, from struggling scally, international popstar, stay-at-home dad, depressed burnout, and Doctor of Psychology, finding hilarious anecdotes and observations along the way.

Tickets are available via the Caroline of Brunswick website - wegottickets.com/event/571521#tickets

