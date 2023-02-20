An appointment with Dr Sice in Brighton

Dr Sice grew up in the heavy shadow of The Beatles, worshipping early 80’s pop and wanting to be a star. In the 90’s he touched the heady heights of fame when the band he sang in moved from a critically acclaimed independent fringe musical outfit to having a number one album and a perennial worldwide hit with ‘Wake Up Boo!’ But of course, it couldn’t last forever…
In this brand-new show, Dr Sice sings songs from his 35 year musical career and chats through multiple aspects of his life, from struggling scally, international popstar, stay-at-home dad, depressed burnout, and Doctor of Psychology, finding hilarious anecdotes and observations along the way.
Tickets are available via the Caroline of Brunswick website - wegottickets.com/event/571521#tickets