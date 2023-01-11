An Arctic Adventure through Sheffield Park and Garden, National Trust.

Nellie’s Arctic Adventure Winter Trail runs from January 28 January to February 26 and is a chance to walk in the footsteps of Nellie Soames, the pioneering former owner of Sheffield Park, as she heads North on her great adventure to the farthest reaches of the Arctic Circle.

Polar bears made from re-purposed plastic milk containers at Sheffield Park and Garden, Sussex

Helen Agnes ‘Nellie’ Peel, the granddaughter of Prime Minister Sir Robert Peel, wasn’t your run-of-the-mill Victorian 23 year old. Inspired by ‘youth and a love for adventure,’ Nellie left London in 1893 aboard the steam-yacht Blencathra bound for the land of the Aurora.

Visitors of all ages are invited to delve into the tale of this astonishing journey in Sheffield Park and Garden’s winter trail: Nellie’s Arctic Adventure. Her story, as described in excerpts from her book Polar Gleams, is brimming with adventure offering something of interest to all.

Wrap up warm and discover Nellie’s unique story as you journey with her around this stunning Grade I Listed Garden, experiencing interpretations of the sights that she met so far from home. Look out for sculptures of delightful polar bears, imposing icebergs, a glistening ice cave, and, new for 2023, a woolly mammoth skull.

Remarkably, the centrepieces of the trail are all sculpted from repurposed plastic containers designed and crafted by community artist Roy Kelf, of Kelf Kreations, who has once again been commissioned to bring Nellie’s journey to life for her third and final visit to Sheffield Park. Kelf has enlisted the help of Inclusive Arts, a theraputic art centre for the community in Worthing, to create the clever constructions.As well as delighting visitors of all ages, the sculptures carry an important message of sustainability an emphasis on ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’ and the preservation of natural beauty for future generations.

Nellie’s Arctic Adventure trail is free but normal Sheffield Park and Garden admission applies. Advanced booking not required. Please see website for further details.