An enchanting activity: pop up orchestra to enhance West Sussex cinema screenings for young people
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Led by a professional musician from The Enchanted Cinema company participants will use their voices, hands and feet, as well as instruments and ingenious Foley sound effects, to create a magical one-of-a-kind soundtrack to on screen works from incomparable Japanese animators, Studio Ghibli.
The workshops will begin with a warm-up climb into a forest canopy using hands and voices, before moving onto instruments (tongue drums, zaphir chimes, gongs, bird flutes and more) to create a live score to a cat-bus trundling through the night, Totoros hooting in a giant tree and the mysterious bamboo forests and baby turtles of 2016 animation The Red Turtle.
The woodland adventure ends with the creation of a “green man” mask to take home, designed by Sussex illustrator Hannah Eaton and inspired by exquisite Medieval carvings.
The workshops will be running at theselocations:
Monday 7 April, Chichester Festival Theatre, Oaklands Park, Chichester, PO19 6AP
Tuesday 8 April, Northbrook College, Littlehampton Rd, Goring, BN12 6NU
Wednesday 9 April, Hazelwick School, Hazelwick School Close, Three Bridges, Crawley RH10 1SX
Lunch is also included!
Elizabeth Leondaritis Youth Engagement Manager, West Sussex Music, said: “We are incredibly fortunate to have the talents of The Enchanted Cinema company coming to the area to provide such an innovative experience for children and young people. It will be a real highlight of our holiday activities and we look forward to seeing lots of people having a great time there!”
All participants will receive a Digital Badge after completing the workshops. Digital badges are innovative, visual representations of skills, achievements, or certifications earned online.
To book a place go here.