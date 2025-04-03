An enchanting activity: pop up orchestra to enhance West Sussex cinema screenings for young people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three locations across West Sussex will be able to enjoy an enchanting holiday activity this Easter. Imagine going to the cinema and becoming part of a pop-up orchestra that creates sound effects and a musical soundtrack. This workshop, taking place in Chichester, Crawley and Worthing does just that.

Led by a professional musician from The Enchanted Cinema company participants will use their voices, hands and feet, as well as instruments and ingenious Foley sound effects, to create a magical one-of-a-kind soundtrack to on screen works from incomparable Japanese animators, Studio Ghibli.

The workshops will begin with a warm-up climb into a forest canopy using hands and voices, before moving onto instruments (tongue drums, zaphir chimes, gongs, bird flutes and more) to create a live score to a cat-bus trundling through the night, Totoros hooting in a giant tree and the mysterious bamboo forests and baby turtles of 2016 animation The Red Turtle.

The woodland adventure ends with the creation of a “green man” mask to take home, designed by Sussex illustrator Hannah Eaton and inspired by exquisite Medieval carvings.

The workshops will be running at theselocations:

Monday 7 April, Chichester Festival Theatre, Oaklands Park, Chichester, PO19 6AP

Tuesday 8 April, Northbrook College, Littlehampton Rd, Goring, BN12 6NU

Wednesday 9 April, Hazelwick School, Hazelwick School Close, Three Bridges, Crawley RH10 1SX

Lunch is also included!

Elizabeth Leondaritis Youth Engagement Manager, West Sussex Music, said: “We are incredibly fortunate to have the talents of The Enchanted Cinema company coming to the area to provide such an innovative experience for children and young people. It will be a real highlight of our holiday activities and we look forward to seeing lots of people having a great time there!”

All participants will receive a Digital Badge after completing the workshops. Digital badges are innovative, visual representations of skills, achievements, or certifications earned online.

To book a place go here.