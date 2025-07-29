An Evening of Burlesque Cabaret comes to Crawley
This ultimate variety show blends stylish cabaret, comedy, music, and burlesque into a spectacular extravaganza of glitz and glamour. Featuring dazzling showgirls, speciality cabaret artists, and stars of the stage and screen, this is a night of sophistication and stunning performances.
Expect fun, feathers, and fabulous costumes as we showcase the finest selection of speciality artistes, comedians, and champagne showgirls. With its blend of cabaret charm and burlesque allure, this sensational show promises a uniquely seductive experience that redefines variety for the 21st century.
Burlesque has enraptured audiences for centuries, and An Evening of Burlesque Cabaret delivers the very best in contemporary burlesque and cabaret artistry. Expect the unexpected with plenty of glitter, glamour, and unforgettable moments. A night to remember awaits!
Tickets are on sale now. Don’t miss the magic!
Age restriction: 18+
Tickets priced £31.50 are available from hawth.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am - 4pm).