An Evening of Ghost Stories at Crawley Museum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

What better way to mark the night’s drawing in this autumn than settling down for an evening of spine-tingling ghost stories with a Sussex flavour at Crawley Museum?

Written and performed by Half-Time Orange Theatre, the event features Julian Douris, Victorian spiritualist and paranormal investigator.

Join him in our Transport Gallery for Sussex Ghost Stories as he tells of supernatural sightings, ghostly goings-on, cases cracked and an array of 19th century techniques and practices used to solve the mystery of Crawley’s most infamous wandering spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spooky evening of chilling ghost tales await those who are brave enough…or just curious.

An Evening of Ghost Stories.

Our Evening of Ghost Stories takes place on Saturday, October12 at 7.30 pm and 10pm and on Sunday, October 13 at 5pm and 7.30 pm.

Performances last for an hour and five minutes and tickets cost £8 for adults, concessions £5. This event is not suitable for children under six years. Tickets can be booked via our website at www.crawleymuseums.org/an-evening-of-ghost-stories/

But whatever you do be quick about it before tickets become as hard to find as will - o’- the - wisp!