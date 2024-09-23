An Evening of Ghost Stories at Crawley Museum

By Holly Parsons
Contributor
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 13:51 BST
What better way to mark the night’s drawing in this autumn than settling down for an evening of spine-tingling ghost stories with a Sussex flavour at Crawley Museum?

Written and performed by Half-Time Orange Theatre, the event features Julian Douris, Victorian spiritualist and paranormal investigator.

Join him in our Transport Gallery for Sussex Ghost Stories as he tells of supernatural sightings, ghostly goings-on, cases cracked and an array of 19th century techniques and practices used to solve the mystery of Crawley’s most infamous wandering spirit.

A spooky evening of chilling ghost tales await those who are brave enough…or just curious.

An Evening of Ghost Stories.

Our Evening of Ghost Stories takes place on Saturday, October12 at 7.30 pm and 10pm and on Sunday, October 13 at 5pm and 7.30 pm.

Performances last for an hour and five minutes and tickets cost £8 for adults, concessions £5. This event is not suitable for children under six years. Tickets can be booked via our website at www.crawleymuseums.org/an-evening-of-ghost-stories/

But whatever you do be quick about it before tickets become as hard to find as will - o’- the - wisp!

