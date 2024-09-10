An evening of Magic, Mind Reading & Mesmerising Hypnosis at The Old Market (TOM), Hove

With 'Pay What You Can' tickets on sale from just £10, Thursday September 26, at The Old Market in Hove will be a night of all nights. You choose how you enter the hypnotic world as a spectator in the audience or a volunteer on stage to bring the entertainment to life!

Imagine you're heading towards The Old Market with your friends. You're all chatting away excited to see El Mistico, the hypnotist and magician show, you’re looking forward to being amazed and wondering who from your group will volunteer.

It's a night you've been looking forward to; a night you're intrigued about and a night where you know you're going to wonder "how does he do that". You're about to experience something that you have never experienced before.

As you take your seats, your best friend who has been talking about tonight for weeks, announces that she’s going to volunteer, she has always been curious about hypnosis.

Magic, Mind Reading & Mesmerising Hypnosis

Award-winning, Magic Circle member, Magician and Mind Reader Angus Baskerville opens the show as he takes to the stage. Immediately you relax as he performs magic trickery right in front of your eyes and accurately reads the minds of his chosen volunteers... "how does he do that". As he reveals his finale, he takes a bow as the audience applaud and your heart races as you realise it’s nearly time for the main event.

During the interval, there's heightened excitement and overheard words from other audience members... "I'm absolutely getting up on stage", "I've never been hypnotised before, I'd love to experience it", "we'll watch you from our seats and video you" and "did you watch the video of him, if it's anything like that tonight, we're going to have an amazing time".

As the lights dim for the second time, you sit back and relax into your seat. The music starts, the intensity increases and the anticipation feels electric. The curtains open and Poldark, International Cabaret and Master Stage Hypnotist appears and welcomes the audience into his hypnotic world. As the music fades, he speaks to everyone and seizes your attention. Asking for volunteers to join him, your best friend takes a seat on the stage. Twenty or so volunteers are ready to be a part of something special.

Over the next two hours, Poldark expertly hypnotises his volunteers into a trance making them the stars of the show, as they entertain you, members of the audience. There are many moments of laughter; your best friend frantically searches for an imaginary puppy that has escaped from her arms convinced it’s hiding under chairs or behind curtains; she also believes she has won £5million on the lottery and runs over to celebrate with you telling you she’s going to spend it on shoes and a yacht; and strangers get drunk on water at the imaginary bar.

Seeing is believing

Not only lots of comedy, there was so much more which is unexplainable; there’s genuine moments of amazement and wonder, which you are struggling to understand and that last act, “wow, how does he do that”.

The Poldark Show Presents El Mistico, it's a unique unforgettable performance; it’s mesmerising, it’s spellbinding, it’s a show that will literally blow your mind!

Taking place at TOM on Thursday September 26, with Pay What You Can tickets available from £10 from the venue website - the performance has a recommended guideline of 14+ accompanied by an adult.

Seeing is believing. Come and see El Mistico, performing in Hove for one night only.

Visit Poldark’s YouTube channel www.youtube.com/@PoldarkShow to view the tour promo show reel.