An evening of songs and tales with Chris Hare

Chris Hare has been studying history for 45 years and learning and singing folk songs for almost as long. In this talk he brings these two passions together, in an evening that will include both talk and song! Followed by a delicious warming dish.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join us at Indigo Restaurant at The Ardington Hotel, Worthing for another exciting food for thought event.

It’s all about the folk - Chris Hare has been studying history for 45 years and learning and singing folk songs for almost as long. In this talk he brings these two passions together, in an evening that will include both talk and song!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Historians struggle to find out about ordinary people’s feelings and beliefs, when most people were illiterate. We only have the written account of the wealthy and powerful - and how impartial are they? Folk songs - from medieval times to the industrial revolution - tell of the hopes, fears, and loves of those who worked the land and toiled on the ocean wave.

Image of Chris Hare

Chris’s last visit brought a full house, so book now.

This event will be on 20th November 2024, The talk will begin at 6pm and will be followed by a delicious warming dish all for £18 per person.

Guests are respectfully requested to pay in full when booking and advise of any dietary requirements. Seating will be social.

To book, you can reach us by contacting Reception at The Ardington Hotel, Steyne Gardens on 01903 230451