An evening of wonderful music - Horsham Symphony Orchestra concert

Brahms 3rd Symphony in F, Dvorak Cello Concerto in B minor, St Marys Church - Horsham, Saturday, June 29. Conductor: Steve Dummer. Leader: Rachel Ellis. Soloist Kieran Carter

Horsham Symphony Orchestra's summer concert was another triumph. What a joy it was to savour the beauty of St Mary's Church - a venue that has a fabulous acoustic for music, writes John Sherlock.

The evening began with Dvorak's delightful cello concerto, performed confidently and caringly by Kieran Carter - one of our many talented local musicians. Kieran gave us a moving performance of this much-loved piece: the slow movement was particularly tender. He also brought great energy, especially evident in the outer movements.

The orchestra accompanied with great sensitivity: special mention should go to the horns whose lyrical playing was hauntingly beautiful. Conductor Steve Dummer also deserves special credit for his skilful co-ordination of soloist and orchestra, as well as thrilling us with the fabulous close of this piece.

Amazing melodies also featured in the second half. We heard Brahms' Third Symphony - another wonderfully tuneful series of movements.

The orchestra was brilliantly energetic throughout. Where I was sitting I could see most of the double bass section and I particularly loved their 'pizzicato' contribution. Closing one's eyes, we could have been listening to any of the world's great orchestras.

It was delightful to see all age groups represented in the audience. The idea that classical concerts are only for adults is old fashioned.