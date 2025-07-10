An Evening with Paul Gascoigne at the White Rock, Hastings Friday 19th September 2025

Step into the World of Gazza...

Step into the world of Paul Gascoigne, the football legend whose life on and off the pitch is nothing short of extraordinary. From his extensive career with Glasgow Rangers, Newcastle, Tottenham, Everton, and the iconic England World Cup squad to the highs and lows that have shaped him since leaving the game, Gazza will take you on a rollercoaster journey through his life.

Expect tales from the dressing room, hilarious training ground antics, clashes with managers, and candid insights into the personal struggles and triumphs that have defined his life journey. It's Gazza, raw and unfiltered.

Paul Gascoigne said: "Gazza here, can't wait to see you on my tour. Got loads of good stories for you"

Paul Gascoigne

Ask Gazza Anything: During the Q&A, you’ll have the unique opportunity to pose your burning questions directly to the man himself.

VIP Experience: Limited VIP tickets include premium seating, a meet-and-greet with Gazza, and a professional photo to remember the night forever.

Age Guidance: 14+ Please note: Potential strong language

Tickets are available now—don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime evening with one of football’s most captivating figures!