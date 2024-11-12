Join us at Indigo Restaurant at The Ardington Hotel Worthing for an evening with Sir Peter Bottomley. ‘The Maverick with five ideas: Four good, one mad!’ Independent 2017 This talk will be followed by a delicious 2 course dinner.

Peter Bottomleys’ political career goes back to the old pipe puffer Harold Wilson! Followed by James Callaghan and the winter of discontent.

A formative earlier career – amongst many highlights: a week spent walking with Tenzing Norgay, three weeks teaching in Australia, a lorry driver, a TGWU member, and a west end sparky putting up lights outside theatres and cinemas.

He went on to help Margaret Thatcher become PM. He then became Father of the House and presided over the election of the Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

He knew many on the international stage including Shimon Perez, Yitzak Rabin, Yasser Arafat, Nelson Mandela and his hero Saint Oscar Romero, the Salvadoran Roman Catholic Archbishop.

Locally he will speak of saving Worthing Hospital, transforming Northbrook College and the relocation of Worthing College, supporting St Barnabas Hospice and resisting building on Worthing’s Greensward.

This talk commences at 7.00pm followed by dinner at 8.00pm. On 21st November 2024

Head to www.indigorestaurant.info/events to see the menu and full booking details.

Please get in touch to book, you can reach us by contacting Reception at The Ardington Hotel, Steyne Gardens on 01903 230451.