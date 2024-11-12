An evening with Sir Peter Bottomley

By Mina Woodington
Contributor
Published 12th Nov 2024, 14:50 BST
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 15:03 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Join us at Indigo Restaurant at The Ardington Hotel Worthing for an evening with Sir Peter Bottomley. ‘The Maverick with five ideas: Four good, one mad!’ Independent 2017 This talk will be followed by a delicious 2 course dinner.

Peter Bottomleys’ political career goes back to the old pipe puffer Harold Wilson! Followed by James Callaghan and the winter of discontent.

A formative earlier career – amongst many highlights: a week spent walking with Tenzing Norgay, three weeks teaching in Australia, a lorry driver, a TGWU member, and a west end sparky putting up lights outside theatres and cinemas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He went on to help Margaret Thatcher become PM. He then became Father of the House and presided over the election of the Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

An evening with Sir Peter Bottomley at Indigo Restaurant WorthingAn evening with Sir Peter Bottomley at Indigo Restaurant Worthing
An evening with Sir Peter Bottomley at Indigo Restaurant Worthing

He knew many on the international stage including Shimon Perez, Yitzak Rabin, Yasser Arafat, Nelson Mandela and his hero Saint Oscar Romero, the Salvadoran Roman Catholic Archbishop.

Locally he will speak of saving Worthing Hospital, transforming Northbrook College and the relocation of Worthing College, supporting St Barnabas Hospice and resisting building on Worthing’s Greensward.

This talk commences at 7.00pm followed by dinner at 8.00pm. On 21st November 2024

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Head to www.indigorestaurant.info/events to see the menu and full booking details.

Please get in touch to book, you can reach us by contacting Reception at The Ardington Hotel, Steyne Gardens on 01903 230451.

Related topics:Margaret Thatcher
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice