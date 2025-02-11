An evening with Tim Loughton in Worthing

Join us at Indigo restaurant, Worthing, for an evening with Tim Loughton, former member of parliament for East Worthing and Shoreham on Wednesday 26th March at 6.45pm £29.50 per person including a 2 course meal.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He has become one of those rare beasts in modern politics, someone who actually knows what he is talking about!” - A quote from the National Community Care Conference

Tim spent 27 years in Parliament, half of them on the Conservative frontbench starting as Shadow Minister for Environment from 2000 and Shadow Minister for Health and Children from 2003 before becoming Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Children and Families in the Coalition Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In that role Tim led on several areas of successful reform in child protection, child sexual exploitation, children in care and adoption in particular.

Tim Loughton at Indigo restaurant, worthing.

Tim chaired the All Party Parliamentary Groupfor Children and the APPG for Conception toAge Two (first 1001 days) undertaking important improvements in Government’s work in peri-natal mental health and strong attachment for young children. He was Deputy Chairman of the influential Home Affairs Select Committee for ten years.

2015 signed up as a Labour supporter for £3.00 ‘to blow the gaff’ of the voting farce

2021 was sanctioned from visiting China for spreading ‘lies and disinformation’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2024 was detained and deported from Djibouti because of his previous comments about China with which it has close links.

Head to www.indigorestaurant.info/events to see the menu or refer to the flyer.

HOW TO BOOK

We respectfully request that you make payment when booking and also advise of any dietary requirements.

Seating will be social unless requested otherwise.

Full refund if cancelled the 19th March

Please get in touch to book, you can reach us by contacting Reception at The Ardington Hotel, Steyne Gardens on 01903 230451