An informative stroke awareness workshop is coming to Eastbourne

Sussex-based non-profit organisation, Diversity Resource International (DRI), and the Stroke Association are hosting a Stroke Awareness Workshop on the 3rd of November, 2025.

After a successful event in Crawley, DRI and the Stroke Association are bringing their Stroke Awareness Workshop to the coastal town of Eastbourne, East Sussex.

The event is completely free, and lunch is provided.

"It's really helpful to know how you can identify the symptoms of a stroke so that you know how to react, as it can save someone's life", they shared.

Every 5 minutes in the UK, someone has a stroke. Even if you're not at risk, a close friend, co-worker, or someone in your family might be.

During the event, participants will learn about:

- How to recognise the signs of a stroke

- Ways to reduce the risk of having a stroke

- Support for recovery and local services available in their area

There will also be representatives from East Sussex County Council's Benefit Assessment Team and Care for the Carers, who will be available to provide information about their services to interested attendees.

The event will be held at Hampden Park Community Centre in Eastbourne on Monday, the 3rd of November, from 10:30 AM to 3:30 PM. Attendees are not required to stay for the full duration of the event, though this is recommended for those who would like to get the most out of it.

They have announced that interpreters are available to book in advance to support individuals who are not proficient in English.

Registration is required and can be completed through DRI's website: https://driorg.com/stroke-awareness/

