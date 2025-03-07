An inspirational day for inspirational women at literary festival in Crawley

Do you have a woman in your life who talks of writing a book but needs a bit of a confidence boost? If so, bring her along to the Forthwrite Literary Festival in Crawley at the end of March.

The first ever literary festival aimed at empowering women over 50 to take up their space in the publishing world, it’s open to all, and features keynote talks from inspirational authors such as Kit De Waal and Dorothy Koomson.

It’s taking place on Sunday 30 March at The Hawth Theatre in Crawley, and because it’s on Mother’s Day there’s a buy one, get one free offer, so you can inspire your mum for free!

Sam Johnson co-director of the festival, said:

Dorothy Koomson is one of an amazing array of inspirational women certain to captivate your mum's writing ambitions

“Women over 50 have been overlooked in publishing for years and now it’s their turn. This festival aims to inspire and support women with panels and workshops covering everything from the actual ‘how to write’ aspect of publishing, to why you should.”

She added: “Maybe you’ve always wanted to write a book but don’t know how or where to find the time, or your mum or significant woman in your life often tells incredible stories, and you think she could be a brilliant writer, get her along. We can’t wait to see you there.”

The Forthwrite Festival is supported by New Writing South and Arts Council England. It’s the first festival of its kind in the UK and is being launched in Crawley and Brighton, with the aim to celebrate female writers and creativity.

Get your tickets now at forthwrite.uk/forthwrite-festival-crawley/ and use the code ‘MUMSDAY’ to take 50% off your total basket.