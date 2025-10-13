An invitation to “The Spirit of Ukraine!”

By Graham Wood
Contributor
Published 13th Oct 2025, 19:28 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2025, 08:33 BST
Why is this happening? It’s to celebrate the richness of Ukrainian culture and to strengthen ties both within our community and between Ukrainian and British people – and to have a good time!

When is this happening? The afternoon of Saturday 15 November, from 1.00pm to 4.30pm

Where is this happening? St Paul’s Church at Churchside, Chichester

What is happening? Displays of Ukrainian paintings, costumes and embroidery, a concert featuring Ukrainian (and English) musicians, folk dancing, a children’s corner and most important, a cafe with Ukrainian baking!

The poster for "The Spirit of Ukraine"placeholder image
You are welcome to come for just a short time, or to stay longer and enjoy the concert from 2.00pm to 3.30pm.

All proceeds will go to Chestnut Tree House.

To register for this free event and see its full description, please use the link:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ukranian-cultural-festival-tickets-1600537493729?aff=oddtdtcreat

The event is supported by generous grants from Chichester Quakers (via the Michael Woolley legacy) and the Chichester City Council

