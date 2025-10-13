An invitation to “The Spirit of Ukraine!”
When is this happening? The afternoon of Saturday 15 November, from 1.00pm to 4.30pm
Where is this happening? St Paul’s Church at Churchside, Chichester
What is happening? Displays of Ukrainian paintings, costumes and embroidery, a concert featuring Ukrainian (and English) musicians, folk dancing, a children’s corner and most important, a cafe with Ukrainian baking!
You are welcome to come for just a short time, or to stay longer and enjoy the concert from 2.00pm to 3.30pm.
All proceeds will go to Chestnut Tree House.
To register for this free event and see its full description, please use the link:
The event is supported by generous grants from Chichester Quakers (via the Michael Woolley legacy) and the Chichester City Council