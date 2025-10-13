An invitation to “The Spirit of Ukraine!”

Why is this happening? It’s to celebrate the richness of Ukrainian culture and to strengthen ties both within our community and between Ukrainian and British people – and to have a good time!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When is this happening? The afternoon of Saturday 15 November, from 1.00pm to 4.30pm

Where is this happening? St Paul’s Church at Churchside, Chichester

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is happening? Displays of Ukrainian paintings, costumes and embroidery, a concert featuring Ukrainian (and English) musicians, folk dancing, a children’s corner and most important, a cafe with Ukrainian baking!

The poster for "The Spirit of Ukraine"

You are welcome to come for just a short time, or to stay longer and enjoy the concert from 2.00pm to 3.30pm.

All proceeds will go to Chestnut Tree House.

To register for this free event and see its full description, please use the link:

The event is supported by generous grants from Chichester Quakers (via the Michael Woolley legacy) and the Chichester City Council