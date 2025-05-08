An unmissable night of music, passion, and pure Tina Turner magic at The Hawth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After a sensational 2024 that saw over 60,000 Tina Turner fans across the UK singing, dancing, and having the time of their lives, What’s Love Got To Do With It? comes to The Hawth for one night only on Wednesday 18 June!

This electrifying tribute show celebrates the music and unparalleled 60-year career of the one and only Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Tina Turner.

Get ready for an unforgettable evening of high-energy, feel-good rock and soul, brought to life by a phenomenal live band. Packed with all the classic hits you know and love, the show delivers showstopping performances of Proud Mary, River Deep - Mountain High, Simply The Best, Private Dancer, Nutbush City Limits, and many more.

Stepping into Tina’s iconic heels is Kent’s own Holly Bannis, the daughter of Greg Bannis, former lead singer of Hot Chocolate. Holly’s rise to centre stage is as inspiring as it is exciting. Growing up in a musical family, Holly honed her craft for over a decade performing semi-professionally before an audition on ITV’s Starstruck changed her life. “I had to audition as three of my musical icons, and Tina was an obvious choice for me. During lockdown, I studied her performances obsessively, getting into her moves, her walk, and her energy.”

What's Love Got To Do With It?

It wasn’t long before the team behind What’s Love Got To Do With It? noticed Holly’s raw talent and passion. Initially cast as a backing singer and understudy, Holly quickly stepped into the spotlight, making the lead role her own and earning standing ovations night after night.

Audiences can expect a show bursting with energy, emotion, and that signature Tina fire. The production kicks off with hits like Private Dancer, as Holly fully inhabits Tina’s powerful vocals and unmistakable moves, transporting fans to the heart of a live Tina Turner concert experience. In the show-stopping second half, the audience can look forward to high-octane classics like Nutbush City Limits.

What’s Love Got To Do With It? isn’t just a concert – it’s a celebration of Tina Turner’s legacy, a night of unrelenting joy, and a tribute to one of the most electrifying performers in music history.

So, join us for an unmissable night of music, passion, and pure Tina magic. This is more than a show – it’s a must-see event for every Tina Turner fan.