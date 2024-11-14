Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration in Sussex cinemas from November 16
The once-in-a-lifetime concert showcases Bocelli’s beloved and genre-spanning repertoire, alongside captivating duets with an unprecedented cast of global superstars, including Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain, Jon Batiste, Brian May, Sofia Vergara, David Foster & Katharine McPhee, Matteo Bocelli, Sofia Carson, Lauren Daigle, Eros Ramazzotti, and more, as well as special appearances by Kim & Khloe Kardashian. With extraordinary staging, production and visuals, set against a landscape of unparalleled beauty amongst the Tuscan hills, Andrea Bocelli’s sensational career comes to life in a truly unforgettable experience.
Directed by Grammy-nominee and Emmy Award-winner Sam Wrench (Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, Billie Eilish: Live at The O2), the film is a celebration of an international icon and revered classical voice, with a grandeur and scale that reaches new heights.
