Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration in Sussex cinemas from November 16

Journey to the Teatro del Silenzio (Theater of Silence) in Lajatico, a breathtaking natural amphitheater in Tuscany, as Andrea Bocelli returns to his hometown to mark his 30th anniversary with a three-day concert event attended by more than 30,000 guests from around the world. The homecoming not only honors Bocelli’s illustrious career, but it holds profound significance for him - Teatro del Silenzio is the very place where his love of music first began and where he holds annual concerts paying homage to his Italian roots.

The once-in-a-lifetime concert showcases Bocelli’s beloved and genre-spanning repertoire, alongside captivating duets with an unprecedented cast of global superstars, including Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain, Jon Batiste, Brian May, Sofia Vergara, David Foster & Katharine McPhee, Matteo Bocelli, Sofia Carson, Lauren Daigle, Eros Ramazzotti, and more, as well as special appearances by Kim & Khloe Kardashian. With extraordinary staging, production and visuals, set against a landscape of unparalleled beauty amongst the Tuscan hills, Andrea Bocelli’s sensational career comes to life in a truly unforgettable experience.

Directed by Grammy-nominee and Emmy Award-winner Sam Wrench (Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, Billie Eilish: Live at The O2), the film is a celebration of an international icon and revered classical voice, with a grandeur and scale that reaches new heights.

